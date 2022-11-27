Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 408.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 331,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 281,243 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 189,583 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sally Beauty

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

