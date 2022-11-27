Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weatherford International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Weatherford International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $43.17 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

