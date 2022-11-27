Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $193.69 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $309.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

