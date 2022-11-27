Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 760,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 113,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MEI opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
