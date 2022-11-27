Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 760,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 113,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MEI opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.