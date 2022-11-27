Swiss National Bank Sells 28,100 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $8,184,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 169,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 37.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 127,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.5 %

HTH stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.