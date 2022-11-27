Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

