Swiss National Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

CAKE opened at $36.88 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

