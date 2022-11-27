Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.89%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

