Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 224.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $247,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 614,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

