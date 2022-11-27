Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.21

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 15438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Switch Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Switch

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Switch by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

