Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

Shares of SNPS opened at $332.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.43.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

