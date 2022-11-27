Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.00

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 15317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.15.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

