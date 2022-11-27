Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.52 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

