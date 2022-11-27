Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Down 4.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. 15,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 746,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $8,184,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 142.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 653,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.