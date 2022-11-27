Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
