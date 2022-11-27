Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

