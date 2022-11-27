Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,896 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €4.20 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1553 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,002.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.