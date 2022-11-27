Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 33,494 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

