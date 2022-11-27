The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $314.38 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.73.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

