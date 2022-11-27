The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 414,128 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $5.92.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

