The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 414,128 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $5.92.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.