TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.01

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TLG Acquisition One

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

