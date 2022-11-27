Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 504,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 461,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Tlou Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £15.01 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

About Tlou Energy

(Get Rating)

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.