Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $108,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,663.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plexus Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,782,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.