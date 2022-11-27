Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.84

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 40897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -0.79.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

