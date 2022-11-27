Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 367 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

