Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $106.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

