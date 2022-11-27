Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $980,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 297,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 76.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PACW opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

