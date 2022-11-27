Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Bridgetown worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 981.4% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTWN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of -0.15. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

