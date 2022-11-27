Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

NYSE:PVH opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

