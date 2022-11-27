TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.80

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 454562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.92 ($0.68).

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.44.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of €1.00 ($1.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.69. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 3,250.88%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.