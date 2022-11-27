Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

