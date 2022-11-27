TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Up 3.3%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.43. 1,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 364,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.