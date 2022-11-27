Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

