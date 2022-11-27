Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,227 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 400.0% during the first quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 67.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

