Trexquant Investment LP Has $541,000 Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of CEVA worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CEVA by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 268,750 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $6,618,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,396,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.10 million, a PE ratio of -30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $46.80.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. CEVA’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

