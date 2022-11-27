Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHVN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.41. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

