Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 2,764 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $250.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

