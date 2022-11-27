Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after buying an additional 180,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,361,000 after buying an additional 288,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.7 %

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Shares of COLB stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

