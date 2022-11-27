Trexquant Investment LP Sells 32,159 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 0.6 %

About Emergent BioSolutions

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.