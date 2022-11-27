Trexquant Investment LP Takes $522,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

