Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $27.11

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.11, but opened at $25.98. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 56,582 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 25,625.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.