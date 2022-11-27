Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 31,696 shares.The stock last traded at $11.64 and had previously closed at $11.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFPM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $2,517,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

