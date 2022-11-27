TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TrueCar to $2.75 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.09.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4,619.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,178 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,014 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 278.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

