U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $161,864.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $161,864.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,003 shares of company stock valued at $827,145 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.79. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

