UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Comerica were worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

