Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $448.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.48. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

