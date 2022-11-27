Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 3.6%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.85. Approximately 2,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 753,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
