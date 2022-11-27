Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 310.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Under Armour by 16.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,979,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 861,906 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

