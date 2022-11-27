uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 55,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 736,241 shares.The stock last traded at $26.89 and had previously closed at $26.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

