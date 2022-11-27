United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $359.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

