United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 247,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,691,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

